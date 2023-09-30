BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 2,357 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,663,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

