Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of BXP opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 801.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 57.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

