Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.70. 5,766,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
