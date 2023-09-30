Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.84. 18,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Bridgestone Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

