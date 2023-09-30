Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

BMY opened at $58.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

