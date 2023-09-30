British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

