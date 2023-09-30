Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 4.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $862.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $776.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.