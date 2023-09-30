Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $34.16 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

