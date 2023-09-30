Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $56.83

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DTM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DT Midstream Stock Performance
DT Midstream stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DT Midstream Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.