Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $56.83

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,871,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

