Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -47.24%.

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 392,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,307,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

