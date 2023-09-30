Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $51.53

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,761 shares of company stock worth $8,161,737. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after buying an additional 126,103 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $40.46 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

