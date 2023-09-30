Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $3.49

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.
NYSE:LEV opened at $1.92 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.17.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
