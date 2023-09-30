Brokerages Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $3.49

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Lion Electric by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lion Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 282,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.92 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.