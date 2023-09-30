Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) PT at $23.22

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 89,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,665,143.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,200,817.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,864 shares of company stock worth $3,914,111. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Up 2.5 %

Vertex stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.