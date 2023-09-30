Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

WRBY opened at $13.16 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

