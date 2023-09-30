Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

BNRE stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

