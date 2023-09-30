Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance
BNRE stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $47.58.
Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Reinsurance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.