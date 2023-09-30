Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. Raymond James cut their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of BMBL opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bumble by 24.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $70,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

