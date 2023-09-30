C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

