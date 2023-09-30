C2C Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

