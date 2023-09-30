C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCY opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

