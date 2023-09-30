C2C Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day moving average of $388.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

