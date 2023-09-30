C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.