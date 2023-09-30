Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

