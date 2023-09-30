Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.13.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$53.89 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.64.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.2637547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

