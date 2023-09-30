Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

CANF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

