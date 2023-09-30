Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$12.50

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$11.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 25.13. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 278.29%. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

