Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$8.75

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86. The stock has a market cap of C$686.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.08.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3323147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

