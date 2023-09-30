Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

