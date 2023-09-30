Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $35.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

SLNO opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.15. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,490,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.