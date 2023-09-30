Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

AWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 199.77% and a negative return on equity of 396.38%. On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspira Women’s Health

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,760 shares of company stock valued at $580,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.