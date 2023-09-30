Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,032 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Exagen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

