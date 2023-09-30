Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Capri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Down 0.2 %

CPRI stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.