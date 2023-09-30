Card Factory’s (CARD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on the stock.
Card Factory Price Performance
CARD opened at GBX 101 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.25 million, a P/E ratio of 774.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 40.21 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 117 ($1.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54.
Card Factory Company Profile
