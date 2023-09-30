Cardano Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $144.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.23 or 0.06217755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,213,906,238 coins and its circulating supply is 35,130,680,798 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.