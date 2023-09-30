Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,324. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.05 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.