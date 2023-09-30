Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $290.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $325.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $259.29 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $301.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.36 and a 200 day moving average of $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.