Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE CCL opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.