Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 162.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.