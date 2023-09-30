Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 11,207 put options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 6,581 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

