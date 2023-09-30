CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

