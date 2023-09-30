Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Boosted by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

CAT traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.00. 2,257,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,255. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $163.89 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.