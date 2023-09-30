Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Trading Down 7.7%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47). 3,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 66,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.59).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celadon Pharmaceuticals from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.87) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £75.55 million and a P/E ratio of -360.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

