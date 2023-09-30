Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, reaching $439.82. The stock had a trading volume of 921,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,509. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.68.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

