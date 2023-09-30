China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

