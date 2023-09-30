Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,809,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 607,099 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

