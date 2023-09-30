CIBC Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Laurentian reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

