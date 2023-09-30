CIBC Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNFree Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Laurentian reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.08 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.