Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 852,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,432,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

