Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

