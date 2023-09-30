Citigroup Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $8.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.