Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDXS. TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CDXS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

