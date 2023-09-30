Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$65.00 and last traded at C$65.00. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.
Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.
