Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$65.00 and last traded at C$65.00. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFMOF

Cofinimmo Price Performance

Cofinimmo Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.83.

(Get Free Report)

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.